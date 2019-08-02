Ban for teenage 'flying van' driver

Video

A teenager who drove a van over a roundabout, catapulting it into the air, has been banned from driving.

Ryan Lamb, 18, was heading to Sundown Festival, near Norwich, last September when he crashed on the "Stag" roundabout on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk.

Lamb, of Willow Park, Beck Row, Suffolk, was 17 at the time.

He denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously, but was found guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

