'Why I turn white vans into muddy masterpieces'

Video

A "white van man" is using his artistic talent to transform his dirty vehicle into a work of art.

Rick Minns, aka Ruddy Muddy, covers the side of his van in specially prepared mud and uses it as a giant canvas for his drawings.

He has raised more than £1,000 for children's charities by auctioning his work.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.