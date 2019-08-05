Video

Tens of thousands of migratory birds have begun to fill the skies along the UK's coast, ready to roost over winter.

Huge flocks of waders, called knots, arrived at Snettisham nature reserve in north Norfolk over the weekend.

The Wash's mudflats offer them plenty of food, including worms and shellfish.

They fly from Greenland and Canada each year and will be joined by many more through late summer and autumn, before disappearing again in the spring.

RSPB Norfolk described the "incredible scenes" as the birds arrived, saying it was a "spectacular experience" to witness.