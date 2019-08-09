Helter-skelter 'first' for UK cathedral

Video

A full-size helter-skelter has been constructed inside a UK cathedral to give visitors a unique view of the building.

The 16.7m (55ft) vintage fairground ride took four people two days to build in the nave of Norwich Cathedral. Believed to be a "first of its kind", tt will be at the cathedral until 18 August.

