A-level results: 'I didn't go to uni and I love what I do'
On A-level results day in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, thousands of young people are considering what to do next.
For some, that means going to university but many will go straight into the workplace.
Chef Spencer Hewitt, personal trainer Imogen Clarke and stage crew member Zivile Zukauskaite, all from the east of England, have "no regrets" on deciding a degree was not for them.
