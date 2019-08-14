Video

A "serene" UK city has been singled out as a destination "not to miss" by the boss of Vietnam Airlines.

Chief executive officer Duong Tri Thanh made the comments about Norwich while writing in the airline's in-flight magazine, Heritage.

The city was mentioned alongside places like San Francisco in California and Komodo island in Indonesia, though it is not one of the airline's 29 international destinations.

"On their journeys to the world, passengers should not miss the opportunity to experience the wild island of Komodo dragons in Indonesia or the serene city of Norwich in the United Kingdom," Mr Thanh wrote.