The social influencer making gardening 'cool'

Video

A social media influencer wants people to embrace their love of gardening and reap the health benefits that come with having green fingers.

Ellen Mary, 41, from Norwich, developed a love of gardens as a child and has gone on to make a career out of it.

As well as writing columns and presenting radio shows, she uses Instagram and other social media platforms to educate people about the improvements it can make to mental and physical wellbeing.

"It's a nurturing process... so it's very good for focussing... looking forward to what's going to happen," said Ms Mary.