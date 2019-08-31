Drone makes 'illegal flight' near city castle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Illegal' drone flight near Norwich Castle leads to police action
A drone operator who flew his craft close to Norwich Castle, hovering above a busy city centre, has been "given words of advice" by police after it was shared to thousands of people on Facebook.
The flight footage, posted on 11 August, is not permitted under Civil Aviation Authority guidelines for a non-licensed pilot.
It is the first time concern over a drone flight has been reported to Norfolk Police after it was seen on social media, the force said.
-
31 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-49529766/illegal-drone-flight-near-norwich-castle-leads-to-police-actionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window