'Allo 'Allo! blue plaque reveal goes 'off script'

Cast members of classic BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo! gathered in Norfolk to unveil a blue plaque in honour of the show - but things didn't go completely to plan.

The British Comedy Society unveiled the plaque at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford.

The courtyard at the hall, which is now a hotel, was used as a stand-in for Nouvion town square in the sitcom - the location of the fictional cafe owned by René Artois, played by Gordon Kaye.