Bomber pilot finds new audience for war stories

A social media appeal for more people to hear a 97-year-old war hero's adventures has sparked interest from around the world.

Sydney Stevens, known as Stevie, flew 29 missions over enemy lines during World War Two - on one occasion making a rare audio recording of what he could see while flying through a wall of anti-aircraft fire.

Friend Clair Ling, from Saxlingham Nethergate, Norfolk, appealed on Facebook asking if anybody had time to pay her neighbour, who lives in a care home, a visit.

Mr Stevens now has a very busy social diary with interest from as far a field as Australia to hear his stories.