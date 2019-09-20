King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery train on beach

Media player
King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery train on Holkham beach
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery has swapped its high-profile ceremonial duties for three days by the coast.
The troop is normally seen at important royal events and its roles include the firing of salutes at occasions such as the Queen's birthday parade.
It takes a lot of training and the horses and riders, normally based at Woolwich, have been practising at Holkham beach in Norfolk.
They were seen galloping along the sand and wading through the waves during an early morning exercise.
20 Sep 2019
