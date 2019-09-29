Bells hang 'precariously' after church fire

Video

A set of three bells are urgently in need of removing from a 12th Century church tower that has been ravaged by fire.

Nine crews tackled the blaze at St Mary the Virgin Church in Wimbotsham, Norfolk, in early September. It damaged the majority of the building.

"Everything is hinging, at the moment, on getting those bells down because of the unsafe nature of them," church warden Liz Wing said.

"We have structural engineers working on it at the moment... they are quite precarious up in the tower. One of them is a 14th Century bell and I believe it's one of the only ones of its type in the county."

The fire investigation continues.