When pugs do Halloween

A group of pug owners have helped their much-loved pups get into the spirit of Halloween by letting them have a fancy dress "Pug'o'ween".

Organised by the Pugs of Norwich Facebook group, about 40 pugs took a walk in the city's Eaton Park, some dressed as giant pumpkins, vampires, skeletons and witches.

Pet owners said the Facebook group's meet-ups are a good opportunity to meet "like-minded people" and for the dogs to enjoy socialising with other pugs.