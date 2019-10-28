When pugs do Halloween

Media player
Pugs of Norwich step out for 'Pug'o'ween' fun in Eaton Park
A group of pug owners have helped their much-loved pups get into the spirit of Halloween by letting them have a fancy dress "Pug'o'ween".
Organised by the Pugs of Norwich Facebook group, about 40 pugs took a walk in the city's Eaton Park, some dressed as giant pumpkins, vampires, skeletons and witches.
Pet owners said the Facebook group's meet-ups are a good opportunity to meet "like-minded people" and for the dogs to enjoy socialising with other pugs.
28 Oct 2019
