'I feel confident, vulnerable, empowered'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I feel confident, vulnerable, empowered'

Pure is "so ready" to step on stage for the first time as drag helps her overcome bullying.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Nov 2019