Steam train cuts blaze of colour through the night

A steam locomotive and carriages wrapped in a kilometre of multi-coloured lights are cutting a blaze of colour through the Norfolk countryside for the first time.

The Norfolk Lights Express, decorated as an homage to the Northern Lights, is running on the heritage Poppy Line between Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt.

"The railway needs to find ways of getting income at this time of year," Trevor Eady, from North Norfolk Railway said.

"This is Norfolk's only full-size steam railway, it's very expensive to keep it operating but it's something that we want want to be here for many, many years for youngsters to grow up and see steam engines."

The train lights are connected by 2.5 miles (4km) of electrical cable.

Aerial photography: Elliott Corke/Josh Gardner