Hungry pony noshes care home's Christmas buffet

Residents at a care home were delighted to discover their Christmas party had been gatecrashed by an unexpected visitor.

Jack the Shetland pony and his handler Ali Stearn have been visiting care homes to bring festive joy to residents and raise money for dementia charities.

One woman at Woodspring House in Fakenham, Norfolk, said she was close to tears after her encounter with Jack, despite him getting up to mischief and being unable to pull himself away from the Christmas buffet.