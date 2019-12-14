'I bought my Christmas presents in charity shops'

Video

A YouTube vlogger has explained why she will be buying her Christmas presents from charity shops this year.

Kate McCabe, from Great Yarmouth, makes videos about the bargains she finds in second-hand stores and has amassed 23,000 followers.

She says the shops benefit those in need and are a good fit in a society that is more geared towards preserving the environment.

"Everyone is into recycling... if you've got some clothes that you don't want to wear, don't throw them away, re-home them," she said.

"I've got my friend some lovely shirts and they were only £1.49," she added.