Seal released after 'necklace' injury recovery

A seal found badly injured and trapped in netting has been released into the wild after two months of recovery.

Scylla was rescued from Horsey beach in Norfolk on 3 October and taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

It is the ninth seal it has treated since 2008 for so-called "necklace" injuries, caused by man-made rubbish getting caught around their necks.

The grey seal was among seven to be released into The Wash at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, on Monday.