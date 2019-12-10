Seal released after 'necklace' injury recovery

Media player
A seal found badly injured and trapped in netting has been released into the wild after two months of recovery.
Scylla was rescued from Horsey beach in Norfolk on 3 October and taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.
It is the ninth seal it has treated since 2008 for so-called "necklace" injuries, caused by man-made rubbish getting caught around their necks.
The grey seal was among seven to be released into The Wash at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, on Monday.
10 Dec 2019
