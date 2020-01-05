Why is a historic city so vulnerable to sinkholes?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is the city of Norwich so vulnerable to sinkholes?
A series of sinkholes have opened up in Norwich over the decades, most famously in 1988 when a bus was swallowed up.
Since then, holes have regularly appeared in streets across the historic city, which was built on chalk.
Experts have warned those foundations have made it vulnerable, and further sinkholes cannot be ruled out.
University of East Anglia environmental sciences expert Prof Julian Andrews said rainwater flows into cracks in the chalk.
"[It] gradually enlarges them until a hole is formed or the top of the chalk collapses," he said.
-
05 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-50868192/why-is-the-city-of-norwich-so-vulnerable-to-sinkholesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window