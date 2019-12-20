Queen travels by train to Norfolk for Christmas

Video

The Queen has arrived in Norfolk to begin her Christmas break at Sandringham.

She caught the 10:42 GMT Great Northern service from London King's Cross, arriving in King's Lynn just after 12:30.

She was escorted from the station to a Range Rover to complete the 30-minute journey to her private estate.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Sandringham on Christmas Day as the royals make their way to the traditional morning church service.

It is unknown if the Duke of Edinburgh will be with them as he has travelled to King Edward VII Hospital in London for treatment on a pre-existing condition.