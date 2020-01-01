Drone captures New Year's Day pier fireworks

Video

Thousands of people marked the start of 2020 under the twinkling light of a spectacular free fireworks display off the Norfolk coast.

Featuring more than 3,000 fireworks launched from Cromer Pier, the display is organised by the town council.

Each year the event brings about 10,000 visitors to the seaside location, with many making a voluntary contribution via a bucket collection towards the cost of the following year's display.

A proportion of the money collected also goes towards helping local good causes.

The display was filmed from the air using a drone at sea with a special licence permission to be at the event.