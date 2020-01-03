Train misses crashing into car by 0.25 seconds

Video

The moment a train travelling at 45mph (72km/h) missed a car on a level crossing by a quarter of a second has been captured on CCTV.

The incident happened on the Norwich to Sheringham line in Norfolk on 24 November when a level crossing gate appeared to open too early.

The footage, which has been verified by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, was leaked on to YouTube a month after the rail safety body released a report into what happened.

The report said Network Rail had since modified the settings at the level crossing and an investigation would continue.

Train operator Greater Anglia said it was "co-operating fully" with the investigation and apologised to customers, saying safety was its "top priority".