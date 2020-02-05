'Ironically, it's brought people together'

Video

Residents at a block of flats where "Happy Brexit Day" posters demanded people speak only English said they had "actually brought people together".

The notices appeared at Winchester Tower in Norwich on Friday and were being treated as "a racially aggravated public order incident" by police.

Since then, hundreds of people on social media have expressed support for the residents, and messages such as "love not hate" have been pinned to the entrance of the flats.

Tenant Nuriyya McKee said: "At the heart of it all, most people are decent.

"There's no way people will put up with this - it's disgusting."