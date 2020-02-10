Video

Two women who have produced a film about sexual harassment said a contributor told them they felt "disgusting in their own skin".

Nell Basley and Taryn Everdeen, from Norfolk, used real experiences after 150 people responded to their online survey.

"The sort of feedback that we had was really heartbreaking," said Ms Basley.

She said she wanted to highlight what people "endure" every day as it could cause "severe issues".

"It's diminishing to be reduced to something like that because all you are seen for is your body."

The original film was submitted via BBC Upload, a new way of sharing your content with the BBC.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this film, you can find information on where to find support through the BBC Action Line.