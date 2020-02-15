Media player
Justin Fashanu: Gay footballer's 1980 Norwich City goal remembered
Norwich City fans have commemorated a 40-year-old goal by the first openly gay professional footballer - a stunning strike against league champions Liverpool.
In February 1980, Justin Fashanu wowed Carrow Road with a left-footed screamer which became BBC Match of the Day's Goal of the Season.
This Saturday, the club and LGBT+ fans celebrated Fashanu's flair and courage as the Canaries met the runaway league-leaders.
Fashanu came out in 1990 after he retired and took his own life eight years later.
15 Feb 2020
