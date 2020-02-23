'Being a Viking warrior helped me find my faith'

Video

A man said he eventually found his own faith by "becoming a Viking warrior".

Richard Mehmed, 31, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, is one of many Viking re-enactors across England who spend their weekends in battle.

Fighting with the Wuffa Viking and Saxon Re-enactment Society, he did not expect that his hobby of more than three years would help him find his own belief through Norse mythology.

"What it is about the Norse gods is they teach you to respect nature and the world and that's how the world should be run, not like in the modern day," said Mr Mehmed, who is also known as Magnus Shield-Breaker.

Government figures show 55,000 people in England follow pagan and pantheism faiths.

Mr Mehmed took part in the Sheringham Scira Viking Festival in Norfolk, which culminated on Saturday with a boat-burning ceremony on the beach.

Filmed and edited by Martin Barber.