'There's nothing like being upside down'

Video

A former raver says discovering calisthenics helped her to kick the party lifestyle that was taking a toll on her physical and mental health.

Natty Beatts, from Norwich, discovered the strength sport while in Los Angeles and said it helped her "see a way out" of a difficult period.

"It's literally like meditation... It's just you and the bars," said Ms Beatts.

"My whole philosophy now is that I want more out of life and I'm not taking no for an answer."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk