Coronavirus: The uplifting way Norwich is helping a couple to self-isolate
A husband and wife who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak have come up with an innovative way to get supplies.
Suzi and David Ashcroft live near Norwich Market and have come to an arrangement with nearby traders.
They lower a basket from their first floor balcony which is then filled with the goods they need - without ever leaving their home.
The couple have decided to self-isolate to help protect themselves because of their age.
19 Mar 2020
