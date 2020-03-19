Media player
Coronavirus: East of England community heroes supporting others
People across the East of England have spoken of how they are coming together in the face of coronavirus.
Some people are cooking and delivering food to the elderly, while others are offering to help with shopping.
Brooke Post Office, near Norwich, is closing for two hours a day so staff can help those in need.
"Let's become the herd community... and start helping each other," said manager Robin Stamp.
19 Mar 2020
