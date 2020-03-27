'Hopelessness' as husband fights coronavirus

Media player
'Hopelessness' as Milton Keynes husband fights coronavirus
A woman whose husband was in intensive care after contracting coronavirus said she felt hopeless and struggled to "keep it together".
Damion Brown, 38, from Milton Keynes, was seriously ill despite being healthy and exercising regularly, but has since made a good recovery.
His wife Catherine urged people to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus.
She said: "I've never had that emotion in my entire life, to be honest. The feeling of hopelessness. Just, please. Stop going outside."
