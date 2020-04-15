Students and volunteers give time to make PPE
Students and volunteers help make PPE in Norfolk factory

Students and volunteers are helping a Norfolk factory to make face shields for care workers.

Panel Graphic, in Loddon, normally makes parts for luxury cars but switched production to help the fight against coronavirus.

Its 40-strong staff has been bolstered by volunteers and students sent home by their colleges.

"I needed something to do... and what better thing to do?" said student Marlee Davies.

