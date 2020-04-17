Staff clap as coronavirus survivor leaves hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: James Paget hospital staff clap as woman leaves hospital
Nurses and doctors clapped and cheered as a coronavirus survivor left hospital after receiving treatment.
The woman received a special guard of honour as she was taken in a wheelchair through the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
A spokesman for the hospital, which serves patients in east Norfolk and north east Suffolk, said "it was an extremely emotional moment".
"There were tears of gratitude and joy," he added.
