Nurses' children in 'stay at home' video appeal

Video

The children of nurses who look after seriously ill young people have starred in a video to urge people to stay at home.

It features sons and daughters of staff on the Rudham Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, which cares for children aged 16 and under.

They explain how they are worried about their parents catching coronavirus and ask viewers to "stay at home for them".

Nurse Katie Savage organised it and said: "Our children are having to watch their mummies and daddies go to work on the front line every day and a child's voice can be really powerful, so I hope this encourages people to stay at home and protect the NHS."