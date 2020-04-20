'My seven year old asked if mummy was going to die'

Video

A woman with severe asthma who contracted coronavirus has spoken of the "heartbreaking" moment her son "asked daddy if mummy was going to die".

Linsey McFarlane said she "knew she was in big trouble" when she woke in mid-April with symptoms and an ambulance rushed her to hospital.

She spent three nights in intensive care before recovering and being allowed back to the family home in Norfolk.

"I was terrified to shut my eyes in case they wouldn't open again," said Ms McFarlane.

"My seven year old on the Sunday evening asked daddy if mummy was going to die. And that's heartbreaking.

"Had I not gone into hospital, I wouldn't be here today."