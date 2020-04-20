Kookaburra laughs in the face of lockdown

Video

A cackling kookaburra has been turning heads in the UK countryside as it goes for daily walks with its owner during the coronavirus lockdown.

Siren can be regularly seen on Kat Tate's shoulder as the pair take their allotted exercise in north Norfolk.

Normally native to Australia, the wildlife rescue worker uses him for education purposes to teach schoolchildren.

"He absolutely loves that, but now everything's cancelled he's just really bored, so he enjoys coming out for a walk with me and the two dogs," she added.