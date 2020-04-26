Cancer charity hosts virtual marathon fundraiser

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Charity littlelifts hosts virtual marathon fundraiser
A Norfolk-based charity which gives comfort boxes to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer has launched a virtual marathon to help boost funds.
Like many charities, littlelifts had to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It gives boxes filled with items that relieve the side effects of chemotherapy to NHS hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk.
The charity's founder, Oa Hackett, 33, who lives near Norwich, said the team was having to be "creative" with its fundraising since the lockdown.
-
26 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-52385362/coronavirus-charity-littlelifts-hosts-virtual-marathon-fundraiserRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window