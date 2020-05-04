'Drive through disco' held for care home residents

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Drive through disco' held at Yarmouth care home
Residents at a care home in Norfolk were treated to a "drive through disco" as staff found a novel way to allow families to safely see their loved ones.
Burgh House care home in Great Yarmouth let family members drive past residents in the car park while they waved flags and sang songs.
About 50 cars attended the event on Saturday, which was signed off by Norfolk Police.
Joseph Greiner, the manager of the home, said it was "a pretty special event".
04 May 2020
