'Amazing' swarm of bees removed from street sign

Thousands of bees swarm on Yaxley street sign
Thousands of bees have been removed after swarming on a street sign in a housing estate.
The swarm appeared in Yaxley near Peterborough on Tuesday.
Local resident Emma Howlett said it was "amazing" to see.
Beekeeper Mike Lewin, who uses natural hive methods, safely removed them and said they were settling into their new home in his garden.
06 May 2020
