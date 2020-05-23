'Keep your passion alive' during virus lockdown

Video

A young singer and publican has urged people to keep their "passion alive" to protect their mental health in lockdown, after dealing with the loss of her two sources of income.

Niamh McAllister said she had only just been able to pick up her guitar again after feeling "quite low" with her gigs drying up and her pub and music venue - the Banham Barrel in Norfolk - having to shut.

The 21-year-old, who has struggled with her mental health since she was a young teenager, said she was worried about the impact the coronavirus crisis was having on people in similar situations.

She said: "Try to remember that you're not in this alone. Just try to find new hobbies or things that distract you. Just something to interest you and keep your passion alive."