Health worker reunited with girls after nine weeks

A health worker has been reunited with her young daughters after nine weeks apart.

Suzie Vaughan usually assists surgeons at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, but was redeployed to a ward looking after patients with Covid-19.

She decided to protect her girls Hettie, 7, and Bella, 9, from infection by moving them to her sister's home in Peterborough, where she turned up unannounced for a surprise reunion.

She told BBC Breakfast: "It was an amazing feeling, it's so hard to describe. I thought my heart was going to burst. It was brilliant."