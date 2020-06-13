How do you teach dance to 300 pupils in lockdown?

Video

A performing arts school is using digital technology to hold lessons for 300 children during lockdown.

Anglia Region Theatre School, in Newton Flotman near Norwich, has created virtual classrooms using Zoom.

As well as keeping people in work, teacher Aileen Inglis said the lessons helped the children fight loneliness.

"It's so important that we keep them engaged and give them that sense of schedule and a little bit of normality," she said.