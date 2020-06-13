How do you teach dance to 300 pupils in lockdown?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norfolk theatre school holds virtual lessons for 300 pupils
A performing arts school is using digital technology to hold lessons for 300 children during lockdown.
Anglia Region Theatre School, in Newton Flotman near Norwich, has created virtual classrooms using Zoom.
As well as keeping people in work, teacher Aileen Inglis said the lessons helped the children fight loneliness.
"It's so important that we keep them engaged and give them that sense of schedule and a little bit of normality," she said.
-
13 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-53023957/norfolk-theatre-school-holds-virtual-lessons-for-300-pupilsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window