Rapper tackles mental health 'stigma' with album

A rapper whose new album tackles mental health issues says he wants to bring "positive" change.

Cenzy, 29, from Norwich, said the album covered "all aspects of my life" from relationships to the love of his daughter.

He said some of his lyrics talked about his own personal difficulties a few years ago.

"I had a lot of negative energy around me at the time but I'm now surrounding myself with positive energy, positive people," he said.

"I feel like I'm trying to spearhead that across to make sure that there's no stigma around it [mental health]."

