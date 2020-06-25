Community shop 'heroes' keep villagers going

Video

People living in a rural village say volunteers at a community shop have been "heroes" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann and John O'Leary have made 200 grocery deliveries to elderly and self-isolating people during lockdown.

The Good Neighbour Scheme at the Thurlton Community Store in Norfolk has been given a £750 grant from the Prince's Countryside Fund to help pay for deliveries as long as they are needed.

Resident Pauline Warner said: "I call them my heroes... That is very very touching."

