Duchess of Cambridge visits children's hospice

Video

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a children's hospice to highlight the importance of the work it has been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine spoke to staff at the Nook, near Norwich, as well as people who use its facilities.

"We're noticing an increased demand and call for help for families because they're exhausted," said Tracy Rennie, acting chief executive of East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

"They've been providing 24/7 care for their children for the last three months and they just need a break," she added.

The royal visit was timed to coincide with Children's Hospice Week.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk