Prince enjoys cider and chips in pub beer garden

The Duke of Cambridge visited a village pub as it prepared to reopen, with lockdown easing across England.

William was shown the social distancing measures put in place at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, Norfolk, and declared he was "a cider man" before ordering the drink and some chips at the bar.

The prince then sat in the garden to chat to staff at the 600-year-old pub, which had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlord Anthony Goodrich said: "He wanted to visit a pub that was reopening and he chose us and we were very honoured he chose us. He was enjoying his cider and chips. He was totally at ease and it was a real pleasure to meet him."