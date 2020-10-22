It was 30 years ago that former Norwich City player Justin Fashanu rocked the world of football with his admission he was gay.

It was unheard of at the time for the game to have an openly gay player, and three decades on, he remains the only male footballer to reveal his sexuality while playing professionally in the top tiers.

But why is that and what needs to change so players can be who they are?

In a live discussion tonight from 19:00 BST we will be looking at this issue.

On the panel will be Amal Fashanu, Justin's niece and campaigner for equality in football; ex-Hull City player Thomas Beattie, who was only able to come out after leaving the game; and Matt Morton, the gay player/manager of Thetford Town FC.

We will also be hearing from the Professional Footballers' Association and the Proud Canaries - Norwich City's LGBT+ supporters' group.

To join in with the discussion you can add your comments and thoughts via our Facebook page.