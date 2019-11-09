A YouTuber who gained one and a half million followers for his comedy reviews of goods has released a new movie.

Stuart Ashen’s video of him playing a board game with a friend has been viewed 17 million times.

The film-maker, who lives in Norwich and is known as Ashens, has co-written a comedy heist film with director Riyad Barmania.

The pair raised £200,000 through crowdfunding for the project.

Mr Ashen said: “Every time I watch it I find something new that makes me giggle, and I must have seen it hundreds of times, so I think that’s a very good sign.”