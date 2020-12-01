The mother of a toddler with cerebral palsy says she is "so, so grateful" to people who helped raise nearly £80,000 towards an operation aimed at improving his mobility.

Tommy, who is three years old and lives in Wroxham, Norfolk, was diagnosed with the condition after having a brain injury as a baby.

His parents hope selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery will help reduce muscle stiffness in his legs, but have been fundraising to have it done privately as it is not available to him on the NHS.

The family have almost reached the target in two months after donations from more than 1200 people, and hope he can have the operation next spring.

"Tommy will no longer need to be in daily discomfort and pain," his mother Alex Monument said. "Thank you doesn't feel like enough."

