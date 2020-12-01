As England prepares to come out of a nationwide lockdown and start living under a tiered approach to controlling the rate of coronavirus infection - it comes with many questions.

The toughened tier system will also have an ongoing impact on the hospitality trade and families over the Christmas period - so our panel is back in a live stream from 19:00 GMT to answer more of your questions.

Our experts include Lucy Wightman, director of public health for Northamptonshire and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality.

If you would like to ask a question in the live broadcast, you can do so via our Facebook page.