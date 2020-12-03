A man's own dashcam caught him driving at more than 130mph (209km/h) on a country road and overtaking cars through villages before he crashed on to a verge, say police.

The driver was followed by officers, who spotted him speeding on the A149 towards Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 20 April, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Joshua Tedstone, 21, of Peter Close, Caister-on-Sea, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. He was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

PC Jon Turner-Evans, said: "His driving was the worst I have witnessed in my 10 years as a police officer. It was a miracle that nobody was killed or seriously hurt."